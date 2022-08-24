'Stop Now Patrols' aims to stop violence in schools

TEMPLE, Texas — The Uvalde Foundation for Kids started almost immediately after the school shooting that left 21 dead in May.

It started as a daily walk where volunteers walked one mile for each victim.

Now, they are taking it one step further to protect schools.

It's called 'Stop Now Patrols' and is modeled after the anti-crime group 'Guardian Angels'.

"'Stop Now' is a descendant of that program," Founder Daniel Chapin told 25 News. "We are organized just as that, with the exceptions we are in the perimeters of schools."

Volunteers set up about a block around school campuses each morning.

Their presence is meant defer violence.

They are trained to recognize a dangerous situation and intervene by telling the proper authorities if something is suspicious.

They also interact with kids on their way to school to help them feel comfortable.

"My goal is for every school that our teams patrol, that our teams are present, by this time next year not one act of violence would have occurred," Chapin said.

"That's the goal."

Stop Now Patrols have been growing quickly.

There are teams working in Temple, in San Antonio and also in other states including Connecticut, California and Colorado.

The group is always looking for more volunteers.

For more information, they can be contacted at 888-685-8464.