Cohen Military Family Clinic celebrates 5 years of serving Central Texans

KILLEEN, Texas — The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors in Killeen, which provides mental health services to post-9/11 veterans, active duty service members, and military family members, celebrated five years of serving the Central Texas Tuesday.

Over 50 military-focused community leaders, government officials, and local business representatives attended the event, according to the organization.

“This is a proud moment for our team as we reflect upon the deep impact this clinic has had on improving the lives of veterans, service members and their families throughout Central Texas,” said Kristy Dean, Regional Director for The Cohen Clinics at Endeavors.

“As we mark the clinic’s five-year anniversary, we remain committed to our clients and our communities, evolving to meet their needs.”

Since opening in 2018, the Cohen Clinic at Endeavors near Fort Cavazos, has provided care to over 2,100 clients, with over 25,000 clinical sessions in Central Texas.

“Endeavors, in partnership with Cohen Veterans Network, has made a huge impact in Killeen since opening here five years ago,” said Chip Fulghum, President and Chief Operating Officer of Endeavors.

“As a Veteran, I feel a great deal of pride to serve with the clinicians and staff who make a difference here. They’re helping thousands of Veterans and active duty service members, as well as their family members, change their lives for the better. It’s our honor to serve those who serve.”

Retried Brigadier General Michael Fleming stopped by 25 News to talk with anchor Todd Unger about the organization's efforts. Video is posted above.