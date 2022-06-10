Steel pans in Copperas Cove- learning opportunity for kids

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The steel pan is a unique instrument originating from Trinidad and Tobago. Its history is rich and hearing its sound takes you to the Caribbean without the action of hopping on a flight. Now that history is being shared and how to play it is being taught to kids in Bell County.

In Copperas Cove, the nonprofit organization, Songhai Bamboo Roots Association is teaching kids from ages nine to 18 how to play the steel pan free of charge.

It's about fellowship and community.

The organizer Darlene Golden told 25 News “it helps them with their math skills, their reading skills.. when you learn music, it actually controls a part of your brain that controls your function."

Training Instructor, Venesha Williams added, “When people hear it, it’s a new experience ... for people who have never heard the steel drum... It’s a lovely way to fellowship and just enjoy yourself.”

They play at the Copperas Cove Farmers Market every other Saturday of the month. You are invited to listen to music, enjoy cultural Caribbean food and/or join in on the fun and learn what the pan is all about.

More information on how to sign up is on their website Click here.