Staying strong: Parents of slain murder victims giving back to the community

BELL COUNTY — The parents of Michael Swearingin and Jenna Scott say they can finally move forward — nearly five years after the deaths of their children.

Last week, Maya Maxwell, a woman connected to the 2019 murders of Swearingin and Scott, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

This was just a month after the man responsible for their deaths, former MMA fighter Cedric Marks, was given the death penalty.

“We waited all this time and we got what we wanted," said Michael's mother, Deborah Harrison.

"He was found guilty and given the death sentence — that’s what he deserves."

While the tragic situation tore Swearingin and Scott from their loved ones, it brought the two families together.

“From the very beginning, we’ve pretty much bonded," said Michael's father, Johnathan Scott.

"We're in it together — its continued."

Determined to make a difference in the community, they created Priceless Beginnings.

Priceless Beginnings is an organization that holds several events, and has raised thousands of dollars to support victims of domestic violence.

“We started out with the kiddos dealing with domestic violence because Jenna was a victim," Deborah Harrison said.

"Michael was trying to help her, and that’s why we focus on domestic violence."

It’s a way for them to honor the memory of their children, and to prevent others from becoming victims.

“It’s a very important cause and there is great need in Bell County," Johnathan Scott said.

"We helped a lot of people get out of that situation, and we’ll continue to help do that."

On Saturday, the group plans to raise money during the Agility Trials at the Bell County Expo Center to help find new homes for pets that are being abused.

In October, they will be holding a 5K memorial run to remember Swearingin and Scott, and to raise money for victims of domestic violence.