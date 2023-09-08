Stand Down and Homeless Community Triage to help several in need this weekend

KILLEEN, Texas — We see a lot of homeless and veterans in need in our Killeen community and those numbers are on the rise. That is why Operation Stand Down Central Texas and several other local organizations are holding the 10th annual fall Stand Down and Homeless Community Triage this weekend.

They will provide haircuts, clothing, health checkups and other services, that many without a home struggle to find.

“We were doing this once a year but we realized the need is too great. Now we do one in the spring and one in the fall. That way we’re getting ready for summer with sunscreen and things like that as well as getting ready for winter,” Director Joann Courtland said.

It'll start Saturday at 9 a.m. till 3 p.m. right here at the Killeen Civic and Community Center off WS Young Drive. They also provide several pickup locations around Killeen, Harker Heights, Temple and Copperas Cove to help bring those in need to the event.