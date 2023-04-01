'Spirit of Santa Fe Trail' highlighting local breweries, wineries and distilleries in Bell County

This weekend, there are several local wineries, distilleries, and breweries being highlighted in Bell County for anybody wanting to relax and have a drink after a long week.

It’s all part of 'The Spirit of Santa Fe Trail', a self guided tour where attendees can try out drinks at several local watering holes.

“You can get beer that’s made in Milwaukee or Colorado and brought here, but you can actually get something that a Temple native, born-and-raised, and his family make here in these four walls and probably serve the folks. We’re happy to share," said Patrick Hodges of the Bold Republic Brewing Company.

Patrick and Adriane Hodges with Bold Republic Brewing Company say they’re hoping to see new faces ready to try some of their brews at the new facility this year.

“I just think it’s cool that everybody in our community is getting together. You get to meet new people, and maybe somebody that has never walked into your doors before. Maybe they’re a wine drinker — they come over and then they start to like beer — and vice versa," Adriane Hodges said.

It’s also chance for newcomers like BeeMaRosa Vineyard & Winery to shine, which opened up at the beginning of March in Belton.

“It sounded like a great way to get even more people to come in to discover us. There’s only so much you can do with marketing and various other endeavors like Facebook and social media," said Chris Joyce, Tasting Manager of BeeMaRosa Vineyard & Winery.

Rod Henry, President of the Temple Chamber of Commerce, said this is their fifth year of hosting the event.

He said the local craft brew and wine industry is growing quickly in Central Texas. Him and many others are hoping the brewery trail is a way to continue that trend.

“We’ve seen our numbers continue to grow over the years. People want to get out and enjoy. They want to go to those specific wineries, breweries, and now distilleries — where they can see how it’s made," Henry said.

Tickets are $25, the event started Friday, and it will run through April 9. Members with the Temple Chamber Of Commerce say they want everyone to have fun, but they also want them to be safe. They want to make sure guests don't get behind the wheel if they've had too much fun, and they want guests to remember to have a designated driver, or call someone to take them home if needed.