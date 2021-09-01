Southbound I-35 temporarily shut down in Temple due to 18-wheeler fire

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police are working on the scene of an 18-wheeler fire on southbound I-35.

Police say the highway will be shut down while crews work to clean the area.

Drivers are being advised to seek alternative routes.

TRAFFIC ALERT: TPD is working on an 18-wheeler fire southbound I-35. The highway will be shut down while crews clean up the area. Drivers should seek alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/CM7EbS6Izf — Temple Police Dept (@TempleTXPolice) September 1, 2021

