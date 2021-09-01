Watch
Southbound I-35 temporarily shut down in Temple due to 18-wheeler fire

Temple Police Department
Posted at 3:41 PM, Sep 01, 2021
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police are working on the scene of an 18-wheeler fire on southbound I-35.

Police say the highway will be shut down while crews work to clean the area.

Drivers are being advised to seek alternative routes.

