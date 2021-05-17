Some Bell County residents are left to clean up after small Tornado in Pendleton

PENDLETON, TX — During severe weather season, conditions can change quickly.

Folks in Bell County are cleaning up debris after a small tornado touched down Sunday morning.

Just after 11 am Sunday morning, a small tornado hit Pendleton near Troy.

No one was hurt but some property sustained massive damage to structures and roofs sent metal sheeting flying across the property.

”I think it bounced over the top of the house. We didn’t actually suffer any damage and I didn’t see anything move on my property but, then we contacted the neighbors afterwards and saw that they had lots of damage,” said Larry and Amy Boyles who filmed the tornado as it passed their house.

Seeing the damage their neighbor's properties suffered, the Boyles recognizes just how lucky they are.

”Just, people be careful, it’s that time of year. We’re lucky. Everybody around us is lucky, everybody is lucky to be alive,” said Larry Boyles

Ashley Clevenger owns one of the properties where the tornado hit. She commented after we posted the video on Facebook.

“That’s our property that it’s going through in this video. I've never even seen a tornado. It's scary.”

Everyone 25 News spoke to is just happy no one got hurt knowing that it could have been a lot worse.