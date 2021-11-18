Soldiers deliver toys to Santa's Workshop on Fort Hood

Every year families find themselves needing help with the holidays and the same goes for the men and women in the armed forces.

Just like civilians ... some soldiers need a little help getting through the holidays. The folks at Santa’s Workshop on post aim to do just that.

"We are a nonprofit organization and we help active-duty military families stationed at Fort Hood by providing toys to their families,” said Chella Stokoe, president of Santa’s Workshop on Fort Hood.

A strong sense of family is why a unit with 1st Cavalry Division marched over a mile, before the sun came up, to deliver toys to the kids of their brothers and sisters in uniform.

"It allows us to reach out to our community and help people to our left and right, and at the same time, they can also do the same and help us. It helps build a community between us and helps us bring each other up,” said Lt. Lennox Wakefield, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood.

Over 30 soldiers happily marched around 180 toys to Santa’s Workshop to make sure kids experience the joy of Christmas morning.

"They just don’t have the funds in order to get it or sometimes it just doesn’t feel like Christmas. So, in order for them to open a gift on Christmas morning means a lot,” said Spc. Felix Vega. 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood.

Hundreds of Fort Hood Families apply to Santa's Workshop, and the elves say, they know their mission is accomplished by the reaction from those families.

"They are so happy that it is one less stressor for them to worry about. Especially during the holidays. So, we have had just an outpouring of thanks and appreciation from everyone,” said Stokoe.

Soldiers needing help for things like getting Christmas presents is a year-round mission and leaders with the 1st Cav. want their soldiers to know that it is okay to ask for it.

"The Army has a lot of resources for stuff like that. So, if you have any issues with stuff like that, reach out to your chain of command and they can help you with anything you need,” said Lt. Wakefield.

The application process is closed but soldiers with emergencies that might need Santa’s Workshops help, can still reach out to them and if they’re not able to help you, they can point you in the direction of someone who can.