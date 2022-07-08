Solar energy booming in Central Texas and here's why

Solar energy has been replacing conventional energy by storm in the city of Killeen because it's an investment for those homeowners who buy into it.

Solar panels add value to the cost of your home. Co-owner of Too Ez Solar in Killeen said, “You can't go to the electric company and say I want all the money I put into the electric in the house, the panels are like home improvement it will add value to your home so you can ask for more when its time to sell.”

That's exactly why the yearly number is increasing in the city.

Tax breaks and their affordability also play a part in that increase as well.

Dr. Russell Porter, a solar expert at TAMCUT, said, “It's the lowest cost energy source in the entire world, you can literally get solar energy lower cost than any other energy source period.”

He said it may not be cheaper right away but most definitely in the long run and that's why residents are switching over.

Dr. Porter said, “Inexpensive in terms of what they can do themselves is an alternative amount of energy that in the long run is very inexpensive.”

"Your house too has to be a good fit for the panels," Robinson said. “Solar is not right for everyone sometimes some folks may have the roof space maybe ... if they have enough yard they can get a ground mount.”