Social Coffee Bar to host fundraiser to recover from fire in February

KILLEEN, Texas — Social Coffee Bar owners are opening up about their coffee shop for the first time since losing just about everything during a fire in February.

“We had an electrical fire which damaged the entire building. The whole kitchen was gone and smoke damage to everything else,” said Social Coffee Bar Co-Owner Raymond Assed.

Including several vintage records and cassettes all decorated by hand.

“It felt like your hometown where everybody knows your name,” said local comedian Mysia Chabert.

Even though the social coffee bar has only been open since 2019, the budding business has blossomed into a favorite spot for several in the community including local acts.

“They offer all the elements that I like. They have the art, music, food and entertainment,” said local artist Joe Perez.

“It didn’t matter what time of day or if there was an event happening, you were always drawn into someone or even the staff,” said Chabert.

Now the bar is brewing up plans to make another comeback.

They’re set to host a fundraiser event this weekend, with local vendors, live entertainment, pony rides and more.

“They want us back. We know that Killeen needs something like what we offer,” said Social Coffee Bar General Manager Beth Smith.

They hope to be back up and running by the middle of next year.

While the road to recovery is long the community is happy to see the coffee bar is making progress.

“I’m hopeful, I’m happy, I’m intrigued to know that we’re going to have that little spot back,” said Chabert.

The event starts from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday, if you want to learn more information please click here.

The owners say following the event they plan to bring in a food truck, so they can continue serving cups of coffee to the community.