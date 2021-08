KILLEEN, TX — A small bathroom fire at Ellison High School caused the school to be evacuated Friday morning.

According to a spokesperson for KISD, the fire happened around 9:12 am.

The building was evacuated and the Killeen Fire Department responded quickly.

Students and staff will remain outside until the all-clear is given.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

No other information was made available.

