Signal timing change at Rosewood Intersection to improve traffic flow

Changes with the signal timing at the Rosewood Drive and Central Texas Expressway intersection will be in effect July 15.

The City of Killeen commissioned a study to improve safety at the intersection, and while the intersection met Level of Service (LOS) requirements, the city is adhering to recommendations on how to improve traffic flow.

Signage has already been placed near the intersection, eastbound and westbound, to let drivers know about the upcoming change. The message boards will remain for one week before moving northbound and southbound to Rosewood Drive. Signage on lane adjustments will also be placed.

Timing changes will also be made at the Rosewood Drive intersection on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (FM 2410), affecting all traffic directions of the Rosewood Drive and Central Texas Expressway intersection.

In turn, drivers can anticipate traffic pattern changes, and are advised to obey traffic control devices and use caution in regards to others on the road becoming accustomed.

The City of Killeen worked with the Texas Department of Transportation to implement these improvements, and apologizes for any inconvenience motorists may face as a result of the change.