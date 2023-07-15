Shopper saves worker's life during seizure

Good friends are hard to find, harder to leave, and impossible to forget.

Adam Mungia will never forget his new friend Thomas Lara — the man who saved his life.

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him, he’s like my best friend now,” Mungia said.

Tuesday, Adam collapsed while working at local grocery store.

“I was working cash register, stocking and helping others. After that, I just — boom. I was fixing to put something on the shelf was the last thing I remembered. Then I fell.”

Adam had a seizure his second in the last decade. Luckily, Thomas was there.

“As soon as I was walking in, I seen him in the aisle he collapsed on. When he collapsed I kind of freaked out myself because I didn’t see anybody else but him,” Lara said.

Thomas quickly alerted Adam’s coworker and manager, called 911 and helped to stabilize him until paramedics arrived.

“He just wouldn’t breathe, he was just stiff. I was freaking out and I just pray the Lord please don’t let him down this floor. After that he took a deep breath and started catching his breath,” Lara said.

Adam survived and made it to the hospital.

“I ended up in the hospital for several days. I was getting an x-ray, an EEG, getting an MRI,” Mungia said.

Adam was discharged Friday and said it’s still unclear would lead to his seizure.

He’ll be at home recovering for the next six months with his new best friend by his side.

“To save my life I couldn’t be more grateful. I have a 13 year old daughter that I love and now I get to see her again because of him,” Mungia said.