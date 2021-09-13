Shooting in Killeen sends 5-year-old girl, 45-year-old woman to hospital

KILLEEN, Texas — A shooting in Killeen left a 5-year-old girl and a 45-year-old woman in the hospital on Sunday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of Barcelona Drive on Sept. 12 around 8:57 p.m. in reference to a shots fired disturbance.

When officers arrived, they located a 5-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers began administering first aid until paramedics arrived and she was transported to McLane's Children's Hospital in Temple.

A 45-year-old woman was also located with injuries from gunfire and was transported to Baylor Scott & White.

The two victims were sitting outside their residence when a vehicle drove up and began firing shots towards them.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. No other information is available.

