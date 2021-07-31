Shooting in Killeen leaves one dead and another injured

KILLEEN, Texas — Just before 3 am Saturday morning, the Killeen Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the 4300 block of S. Forth Hood Street.

KPD officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound at the intersection of Fort Hood Street and Elms Road.

The victim was transported to Darnall Hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 36-year-old, Dewayne Elliot.

During the investigation, KPD discovered that another person was shot.

That victim transported himself to Advent Health and was treated with non-life threatening injuries.

KPD located the suspected vehicle involved and placed two people under arrest.