Shoemaker High student assaults, injuries Killeen ISD Police Officer

KILLEEN, Texas — An incident involving a 15-year-old student and a KISD police officer happened Friday morning at Shoemaker High School.

Shoemaker High School Principal Latisha Williams sent a note out to parents saying that a 15-year-old student made a verbal threat to a teacher.

In response a KISD police officer was sent to the classroom.

When he arrived to the classroom, the student assaulted the officer. Due to his injuries, the officer had to go to the hospital.

Principal Williams said, "this kind of behavior will never be tolerated at Shoemaker or in Killeen ISD."

She added that the student was transported to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center where they await formal charges.

