Shed erupts into flames after gas can explosion in Troy neighborhood

TROY, Texas — Rising temperatures caused a gas tank to explode in a quiet Troy neighborhood this afternoon.

Assistant Chief Jimmy Jackson with the Troy Volunteer Fire Department said no one was injured at the home in the 300 block of Chrislyn St.

He said fire crews quickly responded on the scene and found a small storage shed engulfed with flames.

Smoke could be seen for nearly a mile on nearby Interstate 35.

Jackson said firefighters had the blaze contained in a matter of minutes.

Officials said they suspect warmer temperatures caused the five-gallon gas can to explode.

They caution safe storage of all fuel as summer temperatures return to Central Texas.