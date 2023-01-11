'Shark Tank Biz Pitch' competition held at Lake Belton High School

Getting the youth into entrepreneurship can be easy if you find creative ways to do it.

At Lake Belton High School, teachers tap into that creativity by organizing a "Shark Tank Style Biz Pitch" competition.

“This is one of my favorite classes, my entrepreneurship class," said J'Nata Pass-Walker, a teacher at the school. "Here students are learning pretty much how to start and run their own business. They learn the principles of running a business, and how to actually keep it running and surviving.”

The US Small Business Association found roughly 20 percent of new businesses survive their first year.

That's even more of a reason to instill business skills into our youth early on — skills students will need if they don't want to take the 9-5 route.

"If you wanna become an entrepreneur, you gotta have the grit to do it to persevere through the hard times, and if you get stuck between a hard place, look for that little leverage to get out," said Julia Broadrick, one of many students competing in the competition,

The winning group walked away with a $4,000 prize donated by a local entrepreneur.