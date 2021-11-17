Sewer line repair underway: 100,000 gallons of discharge leaks into Nolan Creek

BELTON, Texas — The City of Belton is working to repair a sewer force main after roughly 100,000 gallons of discharge leaked into Nolan Creek.

Officials say the discharge is on private property. The owner has been notified.

The public is advised to avoid contact and ingesting creek water downstream from the Temple-Belton Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Officials say to bathe and thoroughly wash clothes as soon as possible if you come in contact with creek water.

Fishermen should avoid any dead or dying fish. If any fish caught in the creek is to be consumed, they should be properly cleaned and thoroughly cooked.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified of the discharge. A plan is in development.

No other information was provided.