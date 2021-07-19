Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of southwestern Bell County

BELL COUNTY — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Bell County until Monday, July 19, 2021, at 3:15 pm.

The National Weather Service issued the warning for Southwestern Bell County due to a severe thunderstorm located near Harker Heights moving south at 15 mph.

Impacted locations include Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville, Bartlett and Salado.

Residents should expect damage to roofs, siding and trees.

This warning includes I-35 between mile marker 278 and 286.

