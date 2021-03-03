Several local businesses concerned about fully reopening after Governor's executive order

KILLEEN, TX — Nearly a year into the pandemic and it’s only now that Texas businesses can fully reopen, starting next Wednesday.

“All businesses of any type are allowed to open 100%,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

While many local businesses are overjoyed about the new executive order, several are asking is this the real thing?

“It sounds really very great but the concern is, did we get rid of COVID-19,” said Tank’s Pub and Grill Owner Cruz Ochoa.

Ochoa said the state has eased restrictions before only to shut down his bar again, leaving his business struggling to make ends meet.

“There’s been a couple of times where we cannot pay ourselves because we have to make that up for the employees and bills, we have,” said Tank’s Pub and Grill Marciana Munoz.

He said he is happy they’re allowed to fully reopen but just hope it doesn’t end in disappointment.

“If it spikes, we’re right back in the same boat and we’re closing again. That’s what I’m worried about and I’m scared,” said Ochoa.

Governor Abbott is also calling off the statewide mask mandate, but Tank’s and other local businesses say they’ll continue to require them because they don’t want to take any chances.

Staff with the Pub say they also plan to Sanitize the bar and other efforts to make sure they prevent the spread of COVID.