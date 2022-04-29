Several calling for confederate statue at Bell County Courthouse to be removed

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A group of residents is calling for change saying the confederate statue in front of the Bell County Courthouse has got to go.

This week, the Bell County commissioners failed to second a motion; if approved, would’ve removed the confederate statue from in front of the courthouse.

During the demonstration in front of the courthouse, several local city and community leaders spoke about how the statue doesn’t represent the views of the entire community and glorifies soldiers who were enemies of our community.

“I go home and I have nightmares because that statue represents my ancestors who died and who were raped, who were lynched by those people. Confederate daughters put that up, we’ve got to get that down,” said Bell County resident Shirley Fleming.

County commissioner candidates Louie Minor and Stacey Wilson were in attendance as well as Nolanville Mayor Andy Williams and Harker Heights Councilwoman Lynda Nash King.

The group said the statue should be relocated to the Bell County Museum. They plan to continue showing up once every month in front of the Bell County courthouse until changes are made.

