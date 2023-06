HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Seton Medical Center Harker Heights is ending its maternity care unit.

In an announcement today the hospital says all obstetrics and gynecology practices will close by September 30.

The hospital cites a decline in volume, a shortage of providers and increasing costs as reasons for closing the unit.

According to the Texas Tribune, this is a growing issue across the state, with more than 60 percent of rural hospitals across Texas closing their maternity wards.