September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month, Killeen family remembers son lost to disease

An estimated 100,000 Americans experience Sickle Cell Disease. It's an inherited disease that affects the red blood cells primarily in people of color.

President Biden declared the month of September to be Sickle Cell Awareness month. One local family in the City of Killeen shared their story of losing their son to the disease.

“He told me he was supposed to have it so he could help others, and I do understand that, but it was very hard as a mom to see him go through so much pain, because he’s gone doesn’t mean we have to stop, we have to help others," said Renee Townsend, mother of Rashaud Smith.

Coming up tonight at 6 we'll bring you the late Rashaud Smith's story.