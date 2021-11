BELL COUNTY — TxDOT will close the eastbound main lanes of I-14 completely for construction from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Tuesday night, Wednesday night and Thursday night.

The closure will be on I-14 eastbound main lanes stretching from Stan Schlueter Loop to FM 2410 in Harker Heights

The closure allows crews to perform deck panel setting within closure limits.

Signs will be in place to remind drivers of the closure.

The schedule depends on weather, field conditions and work progress.