Search for Spc. Craig Chamberlain continues as his parents search for their son

It’s been over a week now and the question remains the same.

Where is Spc. Craig Chamberlain?

“We can’t catch our breath because you just feel like you’re suffocating because part of you is gone,” said Virginia Chamberlain, his mother.

Virginia and his father, Gorden Chamberlain, drove eight hours this week to look for their son.

“We’re out there searching for him. Every person we see on the street, we’re staring at them and trying to take in facial features,” said Virginia.

After learning of Craig’s disappearance, The Chamberlain say Fort Cavazos immediately contacted them and been with the every step of the way.

“The have had multiple agents out many times going to different areas. Going to soup kitchens and to homeless camps,” said Gorden.

The parents say the community is also pitching in.

“We’ve had such a big community of people that have loved on us and people who are out there searching for our son just like we are. They’re right beside us searching, taking time out of their lives to help us,” said Virginia.

The Chamberlain’s say growing up Craig was never hard to find.

“If I went out of the garage in the back up I ran him. Same thing when I went out to water the front yard. When I turn around there he is. I always considered him a shadow,” said Gorden.

Now he’s nowhere to be found.

“You are the light of our life. You’re our sunshine. We miss you, we want to hear that you’re ok,” said Virginia.

The support of the Army, volunteers and community has helped the parents stay strong and confident that they’ll find Craig and bring him home.

“All I need to say is Craig if you here this I need my shadow back,” said Gorden.