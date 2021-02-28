RV goes up in flames near Cumberland Drive, no injuries

TEMPLE, TX — There were no injuries after an RV went up in flames Saturday night in Temple.

Temple Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a structure fire at 13134 FM 2305 in the area of Cumberland Dr. around 10:28PM Saturday.

First arriving crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from a "fifth wheel" type travel trailer being utilized as a residence.

Firefighters said they quickly extinguished the flames, but the small RV was a total loss.

The fire was called under control and extinguished at 10:52pm.

The sole occupant was not inside the home at the time of the fire, and there are no reported injuries related to this incident.

Temple Fire & Rescue responded with 6 fire fighting apparatus, and 15 personnel.

Also dispatched through Automatic Aid was aerial apparatus, Belton Ladder 2.

Temple Police Dept. and Temple EMS were also on scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.