Road safety tips for this week's freeze

This week the roads are expected to be plastered with ice. Two weeks ago during the last winter freeze, many accidents took place in Central Texas and safety officials want to give you the tips you need to know.

Public Information Officer, Jacob Smith with the Texas Department of Transportation says, "What TX Dot is encouraging is for motorists to stay off these potential icy roads... if you have to be on the roadway and drive at the conditions at hand.”

Smith added, “Yesterday our crews were mobilized and pre-treating roadways to include structures and problem areas, and tonight they will be shifting to 24 hours operations and continue treating and pre-treating today.”

As safety officials prep the roads, here are some things to keep in mind when you get behind the wheel:

1. Reduce your speed as driving at a slow speed is crucial when roads are slippery.

2. Limit driving at all cost.

3. Wear your seat belt.

