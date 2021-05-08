Restaurants across Central Texas are preparing for Mother's Day weekend

BELTON, TX — This Mother’s Day weekend, many will flock to local restaurants to treat their moms to food, mimosas and more.

“A lot of retired families that live around this area. Children that come from out of town, children coming out from the school wanting to come celebrate with their moms. To let them know how much they appreciate them,” said Dead Fish Grill General Manager Jesse Rivera.

An option many restaurants like Dead Fish Grill couldn’t offer last year due to the pandemic.

“We were still closed and we didn’t open till June of last year. There was no way to celebrate for Mother’s Day last year,” said Rivera.

However, now that COVID numbers are slowly going down and more vaccines are available, COVID-19 restrictions are starting to get lifted across the state.

Local mothers can enjoy a bite with the family and help boost the local economy.

“With a normal average Sunday, we’re doing $15-$18,000 worth of sales a day. With Mother’s Day, we’re looking to double and even triple that amount,” said Rivera.

Even though brunch and dinner are back on, local restaurants are still making sure they’re taking the necessary steps to prevent spreading the virus.

“Everything is clean everything is being sanitized our employees are making sure that their selves are taken care of. From the time they come to the time they leave. From the front of the house all the way to the back of the house,” said Rivera.

Local restaurants also say they’re low on staff due to the pandemic but they prepared their crews to make sure that they’re ready to go this Sunday.