Resources for those in need of shelter during this freeze

As we deal with the bitter cold in Central Texas, concerns rise for people who don't have a place to stay or have lost power.

William Hall, Director of Operations, Families in Crisis said, “… we have a shelter here, there is a homeless shelter in Temple… the warming shelters are also open.”

Families in Crisis of Killeen and other warming centers will be open 24 hours a day until this cold weather passes. Medical professionals share the dangers of staying outside in these low temperatures.

Amy Mersiovsky, Director & Chair, Department of Nursing with Texas A& M Central Texas said, “You can get hypothermia, it can just start off as shivering and that makes you burn more energy, it also causes neurological deficits it can go into affecting the heart and respiratory system.”

For that reason, medical professionals say if you need to go to, go to a shelter. They also recommend wearing the appropriate clothing- like hats, gloves, socks, and jackets to keep your body temperature regulated.