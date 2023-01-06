Research Park to open at Texas A & M University Central Texas next week

Research Parks can stimulate economies — and there's one coming here at home at Texas A&M University Central Texas.

Economists say the worst is yet to come, with job layoffs happening at rapid speed. About 99, 000 jobs were lost in the tech industry just in 2022.

Dr. Russell Porter, vice president for Research Economic Development & Innovation, said the research park at the institution can become a new hub for tech companies.

“We’re so glad to have our collaboration with the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce and also the Army Operational Test Command to help plan for and create that test research park," Porter said.

The institution is launching the first research park in Bell County, and with job cuts on the rise, a research park on this side of town adds to the area.

Porter said a few businesses are already on board before the official launch date.

“The two businesses that are already working with us here in our current buildings as we build other buildings for our research park is Centex out of Killeen and Trideum that has a headquarters in Huntsville, Alabama," Porter said.

University research parks are environments that can generate, attract and retain science and technology companies.

It's just what Killeen and other neighboring communities need during the current mass reductions and gross inflation.