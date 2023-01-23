Research park at Texas A&M-Central Texas ready to help small businesses

KILLEEN, Texas — When it comes to having a successful business, diving into data analytics can really pay off in today's age.

Laura Dooley, a student-worker with Texas A&M University-Central Texas' research park said, “If you have a small business that wants to grow, the resource we provide through our partnership gets you that needed info."

Meanwhile, data analysts usually charge significantly more than a research park would, but the two are very similar.

The two sort through data to determine what decisions would be best for a business's success.

Ron McNamara, operations manager for Tredeum said, “There’s a big tech hub about an hour down the road south still growing, well, we think that same growth can happen in the Killeen, Copperas Cove area.”

The research park at Texas A&M University-Central Texas is a resource open to the entire local community.

Indeed, they're making it clear, this research park is willing to work with small businesses to help them grow.