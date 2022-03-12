Remembering Robin: Family remembers Killeen woman 'taken too soon'

After a preliminary autopsy, a Monday morning apartment fire is now being investigated homicide and a case of arson. Police have since identified the woman found inside as Robin Lynn Ashford.

Robin's absence has left a hole in her tight-knit family and circle of friends. Robin came to the area as a child from Germany as part of a military family. She worked alongside her sister Wrenda Rankins and their mother at their family-owned salon in Killeen. Robins station at the salon is now left nothing but her chair and notes in her handwriting.

Rankins said, "It just tears me up."

The salon once filled with a personality that could fill a room has gone quiet. As Rankins sat in her sister's salon chair, she recalled every detail from the moment her life changed forever.

"I just lost it. We rushed over to the scene and when I was going in I saw all the lights and the way and everything set up just I knew. I was just so confused you know like so much stuff was going through my head," said Rankins.

Once the scene was cleared, Rankins was able to go into her sister's apartment and get what was left of her chard belongings. Unfortunately, not much was left except Robins bibles and some paperwork. The family has their own ideas about what happened however, those questions are unanswered.

"It’s not the passing because we all understand when we have to pass. It’s the way you pass, the way my sister passed that’s what tears me up. It's just in my head is see the fire," Rankins said with tears in her eyes.

Though the fire burned the majority of Robin's belongings, the family has tons of pictures and videos, remembering the woman who they say was a social butterfly with a heart of gold.

Jacqueline King, Robin's friend, and coworker said, "She was the type of person who you would always remember her regardless. When the party will come you would just be expecting her to come in when she came she came. I'm going to miss her coming and knocking on the back door. She always had her key but just wanted me to get up and let her in."

King and Rankins say Robin was a beacon of light, a fiery, fun-loving, faithful woman, who saw the good in everyone she met.

"We have so many videos of Robin where she was just Robin having a good time. We used to tell her she needs her own TV show where she could just converse and laugh with people," said Rankins.

Friends and loved ones plan to host a memorial balloon release at Robin's favorite hang-out spot, O'Malley's Bar in Killeen at 4:30 P.M. this Sunday.

King said, "That spot is just not gonna be the same it’s just not gonna be the same."

In a recent release, KPD said:

"...We believe people have information about this incident and the people involved. We urge you to come forward with your information. Detectives continue to actively investigate this case and we can assure you that the department is committed in solving this incident and will follow all leads, wherever they may take us. " Killeen Police Department

If you or someone you know knows something about this case, contact Detective Lozano at (254) 501-7822 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or submit your tip online.