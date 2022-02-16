Random act of kindness week at Texas A&M Central Texas

It's random act of kindness week at Texas A&M University-Central Texas and members of the HR Department and its organizers say it's not for students alone but also extended to the Bell County community.

Jeremy Berry with the Counseling and Psychology department said, “The event is not just about students, it's about bringing people in the community together that aren’t students, just to engage with some of the students and resources we have available- for example, we have a community counseling clinic that serves the community.”

Most of those mental health services in their counseling clinic are free and/or at a discounted rate for the public, Berry said.

Debbie Morrison, HR Generalist shared, “We are so excited to bring random act of kindness here at Texas A&M University-Central Texas, we got several events planned, we got kindness cards located in all of our buildings where employees can pick them up and they can give it to a stranger… give it to your coffee barista, just to make them smile today.”

The need for mental health help is at an all-time high on college campuses in Central Texas, given the pandemic, so the hope is this week's events can lift some spirits.

Morrison added, “We just wanted to bring kindness into our campus community, there’s a lot of bullying in schools, people working from home.”

Random act of kindness week will end on Friday, then the HR Department at Texas A&M Central Texas is organizing kindness walks and other surprise acts of kindness on their campus this week. The public is more than welcome to stop by and join the fun.

