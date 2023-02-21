Pursuit ends in officer-involved shooting, suspect dead: Harker Heights police

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — An officer-involved shooting has resulted in death this week in Harker Heights, police said.

Around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday, an officer had initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Indian Trail and East Veterans Memorial Bolovourd, according to the Harker Heights Police Department.

Investigators with the department said the suspect fled the traffic stop, resulting in an officer pursuit.

The suspect then lost control of their vehicle near the intersection of Indian Trail and Beeline, Harker Heights police said.

Harker Heights police said the suspect had a knife and that they had "advanced toward the officer in a threatening manner."

At this moment, the officer fired his service weapon, police said.

Police said life-saving efforts were then performed by officers until EMS arrived around 1:10 a.m.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson declared the suspect dead at approximately 3:27 a.m. and has since ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensics Sciences in Dallas.

Release of the suspect's name is pending next of kin notification.

Harker Heights police said the officer was not injured and is on administrative leave, which is standard policy after the use of deadly force.

An investigation into this incident is currently being led by the Texas Rangers.

In a released statement, the Harker Heights Police Department thanked the Rangers, alongside Killeen PD, Nolanville PD, and the Harker Heights Fire Department for their assistance in this incident.