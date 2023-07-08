Property crime on the rise this summer in Central Texas

Haven Ramirez and her family were fast asleep in their Temple home Thursday night, when three people broke into her car.

“It just made us feel very violated and not safe," Ramirez said.

Ramirez said the thieves took her $150 headphones and cash.

“We live in a nice subdivision. It’s something that we never guessed would happen, not only once but twice," Ramirez said.

Ramirez said around six years ago her truck was also broken into. Experiencing it the second time around, she feels hopeless.

“My truck was locked. They broke in. My car was left unlocked on accident and they got in again. I mean of course. It doesn’t matter what we do it’s just continuing," Ramirez said.

Detective Hassan Enriquez with Temple PD said they normally see a bump in property crime during the summer months.

“Guns are being taken. Purses, wallets, computers, electronics and expensive items like that from vehicle burglaries," Detective Enriquez said.

Enriquez said they also see more home burglaries and porch pirates.

Simple things, like locking items in your trunk when you’re out shopping can make a difference.

“Vehicle burglaries can be prevented by parking in well lit areas, locking your vehicles and taking your expensive items with you," Enriquez said.

As for your home, think about installing some security cameras. The footage could help police identify suspects.

"Some of the people in our neighborhood started responding to the post," Ramirez said. "Some of them started texting me and reached out and sent me their videos. I noticed they noticed one of the ones they saw running through their backyard.”

Detective Enriquez also said its safer to pick up your packages from the post office, instead of getting them delivered to your door.