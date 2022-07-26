Prices drop but Central Texans still feeling pain at the pump

Central Texans are still feeling the sting at the gas pump even as prices have slightly dropped.

The average price for regular unleaded gas is currently at $3.80 a gallon in much of Central Texas with diesel being closer to $5 a gallon.

Even though prices are lower than they were a month ago, they are still higher than they have been in decades. Experts said prices may continue to drop, but not by much, at least for the rest of 2022.

They expect the high gas prices to stick around for a while.

We’ll hear what people in Bell County are saying now that gas prices are going down, in our 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 p.m. broadcasts.