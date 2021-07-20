Watch
HometownBell County

Actions

Police working on scene of major accident on northbound I-35 in Belton

items.[0].image.alt
(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)
Traffic enforcement heavy for the holidays
Posted at 12:01 PM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 13:01:07-04

BELL COUNTY — Belton Police are working on the scene of a major accident on northbound I-35.

Police say the accident is on northbound I-35 between Shanklin and Loop 121.

Police are asking the public to consider taking alternate routes.

No other information was made immediately available.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE.jpg