Police working on scene of major accident on northbound I-35 in Belton

BELL COUNTY — Belton Police are working on the scene of a major accident on northbound I-35.

Police say the accident is on northbound I-35 between Shanklin and Loop 121.

Police are asking the public to consider taking alternate routes.

No other information was made immediately available.

Units are working a major accident in the area of the 291 northbound on I-35 between Shanklin and Loop 121. Please consider alternate routes or prepare for delays. pic.twitter.com/EH5ISvVGXD — Belton Police Dept (@BeltonPolice) July 20, 2021

