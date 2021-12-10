Police: Woman violently assaulted by suspect at Killeen hotel

Police in Central Texas are investigating a felony domestic incident after a woman was violently assaulted by a man at a Killeen hotel.

On Friday, Dec. 10, officers dispatched to the Days and Nights Inn, located at 6200 East Veterans Memorial Boulevard in reference to a distressed female.

"Upon the officer’s arrival, they were told that the female was involved in a violent domestic and the suspect was possibly armed," said the Killeen Police Department. "Due to the nature of the call upgrading to a felony domestic, the Tactical Response Unit was deployed."

Investigation revealed that the victim had been violently assaulted by a suspect at the hotel; according to Killeen police, but she was able to flee and call 911 for help.

Officers who arrived made several failed attempts for the suspect to come out of the room, and eventually deployed gas into the room.

"The suspect exited the room, remained non-compliant and attempted to walk back into the room," said Killeen police. "At that point officers used less-than-lethal force and took him into custody."

The Killeen Police Department said this investigation remains ongoing, and there is no other information available at this time.