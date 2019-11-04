Police: Temple woman arrested for child endangerment possibly buried her 5-week-old son behind apartments

TEXARKANA, TX — Officers are searching behind an apartment complex in Texarkana, Texas, after they believe a woman who was arrested after two children were found dead in a Temple home during a welfare check buried her 5-week-old son behind the complex.

Officers with the Texarkana Texas Police Department are searching for the body of the child at The Oaks at Rosehill Apartments, located at 2100 West 12th Street in Texarkana, Texas.

The department says the boy may have been buried at the apartments in 2013.

The department says the information came to light after 36-year-old Terrikah Haynes was arrested after two girls where found dead in a Temple home during a welfare check.

During the course of the investigation, detectives learned that one of her children may have died in Texarkana and was buried behind the apartment building.

Officers are using cadaver dogs and ground penetrating sonar unit to search for the body.

The department said they hope the story "was all made up and didn't really happen."