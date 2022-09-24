Police: Suspect wanted in restaurant and beauty school thefts in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — A suspect is wanted for thefts at a fast food restaurant and beauty parlor in Temple, police said.

Central Texas Beauty College and Sonic located at South 57th Street was burglarized on Sept. 12 by an unidentified suspect.

Temple Police Department Suspect in Sonic and Central Texas Beauty College theft

Temple police are asking for the public's assistance in the identity and whereabouts of the suspect depicted.

Police did not specify what the suspect stole or the time of day of the theft.

Those with information about the theft or suspect are urged to contact the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500. Tipsters can also report anonymously via Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477.