Watch Now
HometownBell County

Actions

Police search for identity of alleged suspect in Aug. Walmart theft

thief 1.jpg
Copperas Cove Police Department
Alleged grill thief
thief 1.jpg
Posted at 5:48 PM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 18:51:07-04

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — An unidentified man allegedly stole a barbeque from a Walmart in Copperas Cove, police said.

Officials said the theft occurred on Aug. 28.

Police are asking the public for assistance on the identity and location of the depicted individual or vehicle.

The suspect was wearing a dark hoodie, red shorts, and black shoes with bright yellow streaks.

Those with information leading to an arrest and prosecution can receive rewards up to $1,000 through Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers for anonymous reporting.

Officer Davis-Perry of the Copperas Cove Police Department is investigating the case and can be reached at (254) 547-1111 for those with information on the theft.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019