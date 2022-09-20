Police search for identity of alleged suspect in Aug. Walmart theft

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — An unidentified man allegedly stole a barbeque from a Walmart in Copperas Cove, police said.

Officials said the theft occurred on Aug. 28.

Police are asking the public for assistance on the identity and location of the depicted individual or vehicle.

The suspect was wearing a dark hoodie, red shorts, and black shoes with bright yellow streaks.

Those with information leading to an arrest and prosecution can receive rewards up to $1,000 through Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers for anonymous reporting.

Officer Davis-Perry of the Copperas Cove Police Department is investigating the case and can be reached at (254) 547-1111 for those with information on the theft.