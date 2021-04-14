Watch
Police respond to unfounded threat at Killeen High School

Source: Killeen ISD
Killeen ISD
Posted at 11:58 AM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 12:58:32-04

KILLEEN, TX — Police in Killeen, along with Killeen ISD, responded to an unfounded threat at Killeen High School Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

In a Facebook post, Killeen ISD said the threat was not credible and all students are safe.

In the post, Killeen ISD says, "Our students must understand that we are serious about school safety and any students making or spreading false, unverified threats, against our schools will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

The school district worked closely with police to investigate this and any other potential threats to all students and personnel.

