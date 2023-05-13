Watch Now
Police: Man wanted for stabbing, considered 'armed and dangerous'

KXXV
Posted at 1:26 PM, May 13, 2023
TEMPLE, Texas — Police are searching for a Temple man wanted in connection for an overnight stabbing that left one man hospitalized.

Clarence White

Clarence “Iron Jaw” White, 69, of Temple allegedly stabbed another man around 1:51 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Ave. J, according to Temple police.


A spokesperson for Temple P.D. told 25 News he is considered a suspect in the stabbing investigation.

They also said White is considered armed and dangerous and ask that you not approach him. He's described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Temple police urge those with knowledge of his whereabouts to call 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 if you would like to remain anonymous.

