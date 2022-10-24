Watch Now
HometownBell County

Actions

Police: Man airlifted after being stabbed by two suspects in O-Mart parking lot

Police
Storyblocks
Police
Posted at 5:18 PM, Oct 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-24 18:20:42-04

Killeen police are investigating after a man was assaulted and stabbed by two suspects at the O-Mart parking lot.

Police said around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday officers were dispatched to the 700 block of South Fort Hood Road in reference to a stabbing victim.

A man suffering from a stab wound was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White in critical condition.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that the male victim was walking in the parking lot of the O-Mart when he was approached by two males who assaulted the victim," said police.

The man was stabbed by the suspects who then ran east on Hallmark Avenue, said police.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019