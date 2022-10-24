Police: Man airlifted after being stabbed by two suspects in O-Mart parking lot

Killeen police are investigating after a man was assaulted and stabbed by two suspects at the O-Mart parking lot.

Police said around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday officers were dispatched to the 700 block of South Fort Hood Road in reference to a stabbing victim.

A man suffering from a stab wound was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White in critical condition.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that the male victim was walking in the parking lot of the O-Mart when he was approached by two males who assaulted the victim," said police.

The man was stabbed by the suspects who then ran east on Hallmark Avenue, said police.