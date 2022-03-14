Police investigating after 19-year-old shot, killed at Village at Fox Creek Apartments

Police in Killeen are investigating the death of a 19-year-old after he was shot and found in a parking lot.

Police said around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday officers were dispatched to the Village at Fox Creek Apartments located 2900 Illinois Avenue.

"Upon the officer’s arrival, they located a male lying in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound," said police. "Officers immediately started to perform life saving measures."

The victim, Nicholas Gage Debrum, was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in critical condition, said police.

Debrum died on Friday due to his injuries, said police, and was pronounced deceased at 11:31 a.m. by Justice of the Peace GW Ivey.

Killeen police are asking anyone with information to call (254) 501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477)

"Detectives with the Homicide Unit continue to actively investigate this incident and there is no other information at this time," said police.