Police investigate shots fired incident at Miller Park in Temple, one person injured

TEMPLE, TX — Police are investigating a shots fired incident in Temple that occurred Thursday evening.
In a tweet, Temple Police say the incident occurred around 9 pm Thursday evening at Miller Park.
One victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
No other information was made immediately available.
To anonymously report any information about this case, contact Temple Police at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.
