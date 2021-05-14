Watch
HometownBell County

Actions

Police investigate shots fired incident at Miller Park in Temple, one person injured

items.[0].image.alt
(Source: pixabay)
Police
Posted at 10:31 PM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 23:31:33-04

TEMPLE, TX — Police are investigating a shots fired incident in Temple that occurred Thursday evening.

In a tweet, Temple Police say the incident occurred around 9 pm Thursday evening at Miller Park.

One victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was made immediately available.

To anonymously report any information about this case, contact Temple Police at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education