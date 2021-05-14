Police investigate shots fired incident at Miller Park in Temple, one person injured

TEMPLE, TX — Police are investigating a shots fired incident in Temple that occurred Thursday evening.

In a tweet, Temple Police say the incident occurred around 9 pm Thursday evening at Miller Park.

One victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was made immediately available.

To anonymously report any information about this case, contact Temple Police at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

TPD is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred around 9 p.m. at Miller Park. One victim suffered from non-life-threatening injuries. Contact TPD at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. — Temple Police Dept (@TempleTXPolice) May 14, 2021