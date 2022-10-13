Watch Now
HometownBell County

Actions

Police in Central Texas searching for suspects of multiple burglaries

311626111_477038494462070_1475909532203406105_n.jpg
CCPD
311626111_477038494462070_1475909532203406105_n.jpg
Posted at 5:17 PM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 18:18:05-04

Copperas Cove police are asking for assistance in identifying the suspects of multiple burglaries.

In two videos posted by the police department, the suspects are seen wearing hoodies and face coverings while attempting to break into RD Guns, a firearm store located in the area, and another building as well.

"If you don't know who they are, please help us by sharing this post," said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's criminal investigations division at 254.547.8222.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019