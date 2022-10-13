Police in Central Texas searching for suspects of multiple burglaries

Copperas Cove police are asking for assistance in identifying the suspects of multiple burglaries.

In two videos posted by the police department, the suspects are seen wearing hoodies and face coverings while attempting to break into RD Guns, a firearm store located in the area, and another building as well.

"If you don't know who they are, please help us by sharing this post," said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's criminal investigations division at 254.547.8222.