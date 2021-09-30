Police: Georgetown ISD teacher arrested for sexual assault of 11-year-old girl

A Georgetown ISD teacher has been arrested for the sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl, according to the Temple Police Department.

35-year-old Cory Bounds, a sixth-grade technology applications teacher with Wagner Middle School was arrested by Temple police on Saturday, Sept. 25, just after midnight.

Officers responded to the sexual assault call in the 1300 block of Honey Hill Drive, the caller said an 11-year-old female was sexually assaulted by Bounds, according to police.

Bounds was taken into custody following an investigation and was transported to Bell County Jail. He is charged with indecency with a child, sexual contact, a second-degree felony, according to Bell County Jail records.

The sexual assault suspect remained in custody Wednesday, with a bond set at $100,000, according to records.